SPCA Pet of the Week: Malibu

Karen Goff

Check out this gorgeous lady: Malibu absolutely loves to play fetch and will do a happy dance to catch a tennis ball in mid-air. She is also a great lover of squeaky toys. Volunteers say she walks great on leash and is a sweet dog. She knows “sit” and has done well with clicker training – she’s very smart. Malibu is looking for an active person with no other pets to go on adventures with. Come meet Malibu today!

Name: Malibu

Age/sex: 4-year-old female

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adoption fee: None, thanks to sponsor