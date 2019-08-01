Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Malibu
Check out this gorgeous lady: Malibu absolutely loves to play fetch and will do a happy dance to catch a tennis ball in mid-air. She is also a great lover of squeaky toys. Volunteers say she walks great on leash and is a sweet dog. She knows “sit” and has done well with clicker training – she’s very smart. Malibu is looking for an active person with no other pets to go on adventures with. Come meet Malibu today!
Name: Malibu
Age/sex: 4-year-old female
Breed: Belgian Malinois
Adoption fee: None, thanks to sponsor
