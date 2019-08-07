SPCA Pet of the Week: Prince

Prince is available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Look at this handsome fella – Prince is a fitting name for this regal-looking guy. Prince is a sweet kitty who loves to be petted and scratched. He will rub along your legs asking for more attention. He also likes gentle brushing to keep his gorgeous fur in tip-top condition. Something special about Prince is that he is FIV+. FIV+ kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.

Name: Prince

Age: 3-year-old neutered male

Breed: Ragdoll mix

Adoption fee: Free, sponsored by Mark M. Glickman

Information: sspca.org