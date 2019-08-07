Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Prince
Look at this handsome fella – Prince is a fitting name for this regal-looking guy. Prince is a sweet kitty who loves to be petted and scratched. He will rub along your legs asking for more attention. He also likes gentle brushing to keep his gorgeous fur in tip-top condition. Something special about Prince is that he is FIV+. FIV+ kitties can live normal happy lives provided they are indoor only, receive regular vet checkups and proper introductions to any potential feline friends.
Name: Prince
Age: 3-year-old neutered male
Breed: Ragdoll mix
Adoption fee: Free, sponsored by Mark M. Glickman
