Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Kima
Kima is a staff and volunteer favorite. She is a gentle giant and a total sweetheart. She knows “sit” and “down” and takes treats very gently. Kima has also spent time with children ages 7 to 9 during our Summer Camp Kindness program and loved it. When she’s feeling relaxed, she may flop over on her back and show her belly, asking for belly rubs. She also enjoys going for car rides, but isn’t much for long walks. She’s more of a quick walk and loaf on the couch type of gal.
Name: Kima
Age/sex: 8-year-old spayed female
Breed: Rottweiler mix
Adoption fee: Free; sponsored anonymously
Comments