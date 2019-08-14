SPCA Pet of the Week: Kima

Kima is a staff and volunteer favorite. She is a gentle giant and a total sweetheart. She knows “sit” and “down” and takes treats very gently. Kima has also spent time with children ages 7 to 9 during our Summer Camp Kindness program and loved it. When she’s feeling relaxed, she may flop over on her back and show her belly, asking for belly rubs. She also enjoys going for car rides, but isn’t much for long walks. She’s more of a quick walk and loaf on the couch type of gal.

Name: Kima

Age/sex: 8-year-old spayed female

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Adoption fee: Free; sponsored anonymously