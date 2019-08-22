SPCA Pet of the Week: Serena

Serena is a 7-year-old spayed Siamese mix available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA. Karen Goff

Meet Serena: This gorgeous Siamese mix has beautiful blue eyes and striking markings. Part of her ear is missing, giving her an even more unique look. She is very friendly and will often come right out to chirp hello when someone approaches her kitty condo. She also purred the entire time her photo was being taken and will even drool a little when she’s getting particularly good pets.

Name: Serena

Age/sex: 7-year-old spayed female

Breed: Siamese Mix

Adoption fee: None; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman.

Information: sscpa.org