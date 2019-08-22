Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Serena
Meet Serena: This gorgeous Siamese mix has beautiful blue eyes and striking markings. Part of her ear is missing, giving her an even more unique look. She is very friendly and will often come right out to chirp hello when someone approaches her kitty condo. She also purred the entire time her photo was being taken and will even drool a little when she’s getting particularly good pets.
Name: Serena
Age/sex: 7-year-old spayed female
Breed: Siamese Mix
Adoption fee: None; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman.
Information: sscpa.org
