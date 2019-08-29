Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Loki

Special to The Bee

Loki is available for adoption at the Sacramento County SPCA
Karen Goff

Meet Loki, what we like to call a Pocket Pittie: just like a pittie, only smaller. Loki weighs 37 pounds and is the perfect size. He’s a smart, friendly guy who loves to go for walks and explore. He’s still working on his leash manners (he has a lot of enthusiasm and just wants to GO sometimes) but has already learned a few other tricks. He knows “sit,” “down,” and “roll over” and is happy to show you his complete trick repertoire in exchange for a few treats or some pets!

Name: Loki

Age: 7 years

Breed: Pitbull/Mix

Sex: Male/Neutered

Adoption Fee: $110 or free as part of the Seniors for Seniors program

Information: sspca.org

