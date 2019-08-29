Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Loki
Meet Loki, what we like to call a Pocket Pittie: just like a pittie, only smaller. Loki weighs 37 pounds and is the perfect size. He’s a smart, friendly guy who loves to go for walks and explore. He’s still working on his leash manners (he has a lot of enthusiasm and just wants to GO sometimes) but has already learned a few other tricks. He knows “sit,” “down,” and “roll over” and is happy to show you his complete trick repertoire in exchange for a few treats or some pets!
Name: Loki
Age: 7 years
Breed: Pitbull/Mix
Sex: Male/Neutered
Adoption Fee: $110 or free as part of the Seniors for Seniors program
Information: sspca.org
