SPCA Pet of the Week: Big Ben
Meet Big Ben, a big handsome fella who eats treats right out of your hand. This gorgeous Maine Coon mix weighs in at over 16 pounds. He’s a friendly, confident kitty who knows what he wants. He has a wonderful purr and loves to weave himself in and out of your feet when you walk into the room. This handsome guy is also food motivated and loves treats.
Name: Ben
Age: 8-year-old neutered male
Breed: Maine Coon mix
Adoption fee: None; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman
Information: sspca.org
