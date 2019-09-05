SPCA Pet of the Week: Big Ben

Karen Goff

Meet Big Ben, a big handsome fella who eats treats right out of your hand. This gorgeous Maine Coon mix weighs in at over 16 pounds. He’s a friendly, confident kitty who knows what he wants. He has a wonderful purr and loves to weave himself in and out of your feet when you walk into the room. This handsome guy is also food motivated and loves treats.

Name: Ben

Age: 8-year-old neutered male

Breed: Maine Coon mix

Adoption fee: None; sponsored by Mark M. Glickman

Information: sspca.org