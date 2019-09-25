SPCA Pet of the Week: Bailey

Karen Goff

Bailey is the perfect example of why senior dogs are so great. She has the perfect amount of energy: she’s excited to go on a walk with you but just as excited to curl up on the couch afterwards. Bailey walks nicely on a leash and knows “sit.” When you approach her kennel, you may see her give a cute little “Happy Feet” dance because she is so excited to see you. If you’re looking for a sweet sugar face to greet you every day and a friend to go on neighborhood strolls with, Bailey is your gal.

Name: Bailey

Age: 11-year-old female

Breed: Pitbull mix

Adoption fee: $110; 65 and older free as part of the Seniors for Seniors program

More information: sspca.org