Pets
SPCA Pet of the Week: Bailey
Bailey is the perfect example of why senior dogs are so great. She has the perfect amount of energy: she’s excited to go on a walk with you but just as excited to curl up on the couch afterwards. Bailey walks nicely on a leash and knows “sit.” When you approach her kennel, you may see her give a cute little “Happy Feet” dance because she is so excited to see you. If you’re looking for a sweet sugar face to greet you every day and a friend to go on neighborhood strolls with, Bailey is your gal.
Name: Bailey
Age: 11-year-old female
Breed: Pitbull mix
Adoption fee: $110; 65 and older free as part of the Seniors for Seniors program
More information: sspca.org
Comments