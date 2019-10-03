Pets

Looking for a new furry friend? You can adopt one for free this weekend

Maita Subaru in Sacramento is hosting a free adoption event in partnership with the Sacramento SPCA Sunday.

The ASPCA and Subaru Grant Program will cover the dog’s adoption fee, spay/neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, harness and leash. The goal is to find homes for at least 20 dogs in need.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maita Subaru at 2912 Auburn Boulevard.

Check out the video above to see some dogs that may be available for adoption at the event.

Profile Image of Alyssa Hodenfield
Alyssa Hodenfield
Alyssa Hodenfield is a video producer for The Bee and McClatchy’s west region. Prior to joining the video team, she interned at WCCO-TV and KTTC-TV. Alyssa graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
  Comments  