Looking for a new furry friend? You can adopt one for free this weekend

Maita Subaru in Sacramento is hosting a free adoption event in partnership with the Sacramento SPCA Sunday.

The ASPCA and Subaru Grant Program will cover the dog’s adoption fee, spay/neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, harness and leash. The goal is to find homes for at least 20 dogs in need.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maita Subaru at 2912 Auburn Boulevard.

The event will feature dogs available for adoption.

