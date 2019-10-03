Pets
Looking for a new furry friend? You can adopt one for free this weekend
Maita Subaru in Sacramento is hosting a free adoption event in partnership with the Sacramento SPCA Sunday.
The ASPCA and Subaru Grant Program will cover the dog’s adoption fee, spay/neuter, vaccinations, heartworm test, microchip, harness and leash. The goal is to find homes for at least 20 dogs in need.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maita Subaru at 2912 Auburn Boulevard.
Check out the video above to see some dogs that may be available for adoption at the event.
Comments