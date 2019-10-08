Tasty treats and a hand from Placer County firefighters helps dog stuck in a pipe

A dog stuck in a culvert pipe was freed Tuesday by firefigthers in Alta. Cal Fire NEU

All it took was a treat and she was free. Perhaps, though, it was too much that got her stuck in the first place.

Placer County firefighters from Cal Fire were able to free the unnamed pooch Tuesday following a slight misadventure which found her lodged in a culvert pipe, according to a post on the Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit’s Facebook page.

The incident occurred on Kearsage Mill Road in Alta and was responded to by Alta Station 33. According to the post, the fire crew was able to free the dog by dislodging her leg and enticing her out with treats. After being freed, the furry medium-sized dog’s brother was on the scene to welcome her back.

The post had more than 100 reactions Tuesday evening and included a comment from one user who told the firefighters, “How cool is that (...) Many thanks for all you do.”