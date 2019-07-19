California State Fair’s drone light show postponed again due to safety risks

This time-lapse video of massive Intel drone light show is awesome Intel planned to break its world record title for most drones flown simultaneously with more than 1,500 drones flown as part of the company’s 50th anniversary events. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Intel planned to break its world record title for most drones flown simultaneously with more than 1,500 drones flown as part of the company’s 50th anniversary events.

Once again, the California State Fair has pushed back its drone light show due to technical problems, replacing the promised high-tech aerial show this weekend with traditional fireworks.

In a news release, Cal Expo officials said its vendor, Great Lakes Drone Co., was still having issues getting its drones safely in the air.

After canceling the drone light show last week due to now-resolved software issues, the State Fair said the vendor now needs more time to install communications components to ensure safety while its drone fleet flies over Cal Expo.

“The safety and welfare of our guests is our chief priority and we remain in close communication with the vendor to ensure the drone fleet will operate according to the highest safety standards,” the State Fair news release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

State Fair spokeswoman Darla Givens said the Great Lakes Drone Co. — which is one of only a handful of companies that provide roving drone shows and has made appearances at New York and Michigan state fairs — reported that it has had technical issues at other previous shows.

“It’s modern technology and this technology is very new as far as traveling drone shows are concerned,” Givens said.

Givens didn’t want to speculate on whether or not the drone show will be ready to go next weekend, but said State Fair officials remain in constant contact with the company and it is doing its best to resolve the issues.

“Still, our desire is to feature the drone light show during the final weekend,” the State Fair news release said.