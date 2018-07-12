Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Food & Drink

West Sacramento’s Barn to host fresh, local produce sales through September

By Daniel Wilson

dwilson@sacbee.com

July 12, 2018 01:28 PM

Residents of West Sacramento and its surroundings areas will soon have another option for buying farm-to-fork products.

Beginning Thursday, The Barn event center in West Sacramento will begin hosting a farmers market with products sourced from the Riverfront Urban Farm, which is next to The Barn at 985 Riverfront St.

The sale will be held every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. through the end of September. It is open to the public, and bringing the entire family is encouraged.

Additional items for sale include basil, summer squash, flowers and possibly melons and lettuce, according to the Center for Land-Based Learning, the group that runs the Urban Farms program.

“We hope to see you this Thursday,” the center said on Facebook.

The Center for Land-Based Learning is a nonprofit organization based in Winters. It says its mission is “to inspire, educate, and cultivate future generations of farmers, agricultural leaders and natural resource stewards.”

The Urban Farms program recently partnered with Nugget Markets in West Sacramento to sell products at its Town Center Plaza location, according to a Facebook post.

The group operates several urban farms in Yolo County and runs several other programs like its “Dinner on the Farm” and Urban Farms bike tour events.

For several years, West Sacramento held a summer farmers market on West Capitol Avenue, but moved it to the Barn in the city’s Bridge District last year.

The Barn is a curvilinear, shingled structure that is the centerpiece of a 25,000 square foot development near Raley Field that will also host concerts and public events officially opens on Friday morning.

By

