The bars have closed. What next? These 22 local restaurants stay open past 2 a.m.

“Last call for alcohol!”

The bartender’s call signals the end of the night for pubs and clubs around California. For some restaurants, though, the night’s fiercest rush is about to hit.

A smattering of local restaurants keep their grills sizzling and fryers bubbling past 2 a.m., ready to catch bar-hoppers as they stumble out of Lyfts or sober diners out late on a weekend night. A word of caution, though: scientists say a meal before bed — especially the greasy ones readily available in the morning’s wee hours — won’t do much to stop a hangover from roaring in the next morning.

These Sacramento restaurants stay open long enough to act as a safety net for the weary and the cheery on weekend nights. All hours listed are for Fridays and Saturdays unless otherwise noted.

THE LATE NIGHT SCENE These Sacramento-area restaurants stay open after 2 p.m. The map doesn't include chain restaurants with Sacramento locations. Map: Nathaniel Levine • Compiled by Benjy Egel

1. Tako Korean BBQ (3030 T St., 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m.)

What it is: Korean fusion tacos, burritos and rice bowls served out of a converted gas station.

2. Pizza Rock (1020 K St., 11:30 a.m.-3 a.m.)

What it is: Pizzas on thin or thick crust, stromboli and appetizers that fall somewhere between New American and Italian.

3. Petra Greek (1122 16th St., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Wednesdsay-Saturday.)

What it is: Petra bills itself as “THE place to go after your nightlife fun” on its website, and offers gyros, souvlaki, salads and other Greek dishes.

4. Ink Eats and Drinks (2730 N St., 7 a.m.-4 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 a.m. Saturday)

What it is: Everything from shaved prime rib to fried egg sliders to churros in a tattoo-themed restaurant and bar.

5. Bravo’s Taco Shop (7894 Florin Rd., 7 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday)

What it is: Tortas, street tacos, nachos and breakfast burritos take up a good chunk of Bravo’s extensive menu.

6. Burgers & Brew (1409 R St., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Thursday-Saturday)

What it is: Loaded fries and Niman Ranch burgers, plus other upscale bar food. Note: the new Burgers & Brewhouse at 1616 J Street closes at 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Burgers and Brew on R Street in Sacramento is open until 3 a.m. on Thursday thru Saturday, October 3, 2018. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

7. Carolina’s Mexican Food (6653 Valley Hi Dr. and 3840 Franklin Blvd., open 24 hours)

What it is: A long menu of traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. An additional location at 906 J St. closes at 7 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday.

8. Ma Jong’s Asian Diner (1431 L St., 11:30 a.m.-2:30 a.m.)

9. Gogi’s Korean BBQ (1431 L St., 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Friday, 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday)

What they are: Local restaurateurs Mason, Curtis and Alan Wong sell Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes from their sit-down restaurant, and Korean barbecue tacos and burritos from the food truck just outside.

10. Jalapeños Restaurant (1413 21st St., 8 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday)

What it is: Street tacos, tostadas and burritos as well as loaded hot dogs and fries.

11. Silver Skillet Diner (2828 El Centro Rd., open 24 hours)

What it is: Barbecue, burgers and other gut-stuffing comfort food served to truckers and road-trippers stopping in at the Sacramento 49er Travel Plaza.

12. Taqueria Garibaldi (1841 Howe Ave., 9 a.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 a.m. Saturday)

What it is: Inexpensive Mexican food and fresh-squeezed juices near Cal Expo.

13. New Lai Wah (5912 Freeport Blvd., 11 a.m.-3 a.m.)

What it is: Simple, old-school Chinese restaurant with more than 100 menu items.

14. El Forastero Mexican Food (8949 Folsom Blvd. and 7235 Stockton Blvd., open 24 hours)

What it is: Meat-rich plates and tortilla-wrapped munchies. An additional locations at 870 El Camino Ave. closes at 10 p.m.

15. Willie’s Burgers (2415 16th St., 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m.)

What it is: Thick, cheesy burgers and hot dogs piled high with toppings. A “Hammer 5” — that’s three patties with double cheese — costs just $6.80. The Willie’s Burgers in Old Sacramento closes at midnight Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Willie’s Burgers on 16th Street in Sacramento is open until 3am on Friday and Saturday, October 3, 2018. Jose Luis Villegas jvillegas@sacbee.com

16. La Garnacha (2101 16th St., open 24 hours)

What it is: Enchiladas, burritos and other typical taqueria fare with exclusively outdoor seating.

17. Oishii Sushi & Heartbeat KTV (1000 K St. #200, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Friday, 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturday)

What it is: Karaoke lounge with more than 100 menu items, including udon, sushi rolls and teppanyaki.

18. Chita’s Taqueria (2019 Q St., 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.)

What it is: Classic taqueria with occasional seasonal crossovers, such as corned beef tacos stuffed in green tortillas for St. Patrick’s Day.

19. Blue Moon Cafe & Karaoke (5000 Freeport Blvd., 11 a.m.-3 a.m.)

What it is: Karaoke lounge serving Asian dishes including hot pot, noodles and boba tea.

Nikki Garabaldi, right, and Alexandra Lyons eats nachos at Chitas, late on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

20. Original Perry’s (7895 Stockton Blvd., open 24 hours)

What it is: A 50-year-old diner that offers half-pound burgers, milkshakes and breakfast items, among other truck stop favorites.

21. Beto’s Tacos (2234 El Camino Ave., open 24 hours)

What it is: Burritos, seafood, taquitos and more at this drive-through taqueria. Additional locations at 6368 Power Inn Road and 480 El Camino Ave. close at 10 p.m.

22. California Burrito Mexican Food (1300 Fulton Ave., open 24 hours)

What it is: A typical taqueria menu plus egg-heavy breakfast plates and carne asada fries.

Several chain restaurants with Sacramento locations — including McDonald’s, Del Taco, Shari’s Cafe and Pies, Carl’s Jr., Denny’s, The Original Mels Diner, IHOP, Jack in the Box and Adalberto’s Mexican Food — also stay open past last call.