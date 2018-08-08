Sick of the same old pub grub? Try these 9 places for a happy hour with a twist

Let’s face it: tater tots and chicken wings won’t always hit the spot after a long – or short – day in the office. Sometimes happy hour needs a little variety, be it a kooky drink special, foreign cuisine or a different vibe.

Try out these nine restaurants and bars for a change of pace from the fries and pints that dot so many restaurant’s afternoon menus. All run a different sort of happy hour than what’s commonly found around Sacramento — with some of the best deals in town.

The Izakaya (2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 5651 Freeport Blvd.)

The skinny: Hearty ramen bowls and eight-piece sushi rolls are just $5 during The Izakaya’s happy hour, and hot sake and draft Japanese beers run $2.50 each. A popular lunch spot for cops coming from the neighboring Sacramento Police Department headquarters, this South Land Park restaurant is geared more toward people with free time for bite in the afternoon than the traditional 9-to-5 worker.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Kasbah Lounge (5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 2115 J St.)

The skinny: Kasbah Lounge’s happy hour menu features eight small plates for $4.50 or less, including tabbouleh, harissa chili wings and falafel with citrus tahini and Lebanese yogurt. Hookah runs $10 per bowl, which can serve three people. Pace yourself on the $4 pints or $14.50 pitchers of sangria and you might stick around long enough to see the belly dancers gyrating Thursday through Saturday.

Mercantile Saloon (10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, 1928 L St.)

The skinny: Who needs to pregame a night out when your mixed drink is 75 percent liquor? Well cocktails poured with a heavy hand at this Lavender Heights gay bar cost just $2 or $4 for a double, while beers run as low as $2.25 or $7.25 for a pitcher. Though drink specials and free play on the billiards table start in the morning, the back patio’s bar doesn’t open until 6 p.m. One downside to their happy hour at “The Merc”: the only food is $1 snacks from a vending machine near the inside bar.

Macau Cafe (2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 4406 Del Rio Rd.)

The skinny: 17 different dishes are just $4.99 during Macau Cafe’s “Tea Time,” including pan-fried turnip cake, noodle-rich soups and three types of congee (Asian rice porridge). Though the South Land Park restaurant offers no alcoholic specials, tea, coffee and a red bean drink are $1.50 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The Diplomat (3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, 1117 11th St.)

The skinny: The Diplomat replaced longtime Capitol watering hole Chops this spring and has been trying to carve out its niche as the go-to spot for policy wonks with refined palates ever since. Look past the $40 foie gras with espresso-Hennessy XO reduction, though, and you’ll see $1 no-minimum oysters and Champagne as low as $7 per glass. Come September, The Diplomat plans to revive a happy hour deal from last month: whole Maine lobsters for just $10.

Taqueria Maya’s: (3-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 2700 Broadway)

The skinny: The Maya family’s new full-scale restaurant is flashy; the taqueria is simple – and home to one of Sacramento’s best happy hour deals. Street tacos are just $1.50 apiece from 3-6 p.m., and select Mexican draft beers are half off their normal $4 price.

The Porch Restaurant & Bar (3-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4-7 p.m. Sunday, 1815 K St.)

The skinny: At a relaxed Southern eatery where dinner entrees run $16-$26, happy hour bites like $3 fried hominy, $4 elote (Mexican street corn) and $5 andouille sausage served with Creole mustard and slaw on a French roll are a bona fide steal. Classic cocktails like Sazeracs and Old Fashions from The Porch’s wall of more than 100 whiskeys cost $6 during happy hour, roughly half their normal price.

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine (4-6 p.m. plus 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 3135 Folsom Blvd.)

The skinny: Looking to mix upscale Japanese food with absurdly cheap beer? Kru is your place. $3 hand rolls, $5 deep-fried squid tentacles and a $13 chili-soy salmon bowl are among the dishes that can be washed down by pitchers of Sapporo ($6), Asahi ($9) and rotating local beers ($10). The late-night “Ngo Reservations” menu – a nod to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s former show and Kru founder Billy Ngo – changes frequently but often has similar drink deals to the main happy hour.

Hey, Sacramento: are you a foodie or into craft beer? Or both? If yes, Benjy Egel and other Bee reporters are constantly pounding the pavement and exploring all the developments in the Sacramento dining and craft beer scene. Our team provides you vital information: Updates on the latest openings and closings across the region.

Rising trends and emerging stars in the craft beer scene.

Watchdog stories that keep you safe and local businesses accountable.

Smart, local tips that save you time and money. All of this plus the local & regional news you want are part of our digital subscription package. Sign up today! CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Kupros Craft House (3 p.m.-midnight Monday, 3-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday, 1217 21st St.)

The skinny: Rotating appetizers currently include shisito peppers and steak skewers, but the new American restaurant’s star player is its Beer Roulette. Customers pay $3 for the bartender to randomly pick a can from a selection of 13 craft beers. Alone, it lets the drinker try something they might not otherwise order; in a group, it’s an opportunity to mix and match based on people’s preferences. For those not feeling so adventurous, Kupros also offers $4 wine and well drinks as well as $1 off draft beers during happy hour.