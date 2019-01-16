Kombucha bar with vegan food to open in North Oak Park

Drinks at Oak Park’s newest bar will only have trace amounts of alcohol. That’s the way to owners want it.

Kevin O’Toole and Courtney Edwards are moving their home-brewing business into a brick-and-mortar kombucha bar in North Oak Park, they announced Wednesday. KC Kombucha is expected open this summer at 3326 Broadway in an converted architecture firm next to Rire and Miel, a block away from where Faria Bakery is going.

O’Toole used to pick up a bottle of kombucha at the Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op every day on his way to work as a MedEvac nurse in Modesto, Edwards said.

“It was like a coffee addiction,” she said. “That’s when I said, ‘I think we could make this at home and it would be cheaper.’”

An initial gallon per week turned into eight, by which point O’Toole and Edwards had more than they could drink. One of O’Toole’s co-workers was opening Idol Beer Works in Lodi at the time and asked if if he and Edwards could brew kombucha for his alcohol-averse customers.

That first account led to 11 more, and O’Toole and Edwards soon started brewing at Burly Beverages. A practicing CPA until their daughter turned 2, Edwards also handled all business items, got KC Kombucha set up to sell at the Oak Park Farmers Market and began looking for a permanent location.

Year-round kombucha flavors include blueberry mint, pineapple ginger and coconut lime, plus rotating seasonal offerings such as watermelon and blood orange. Pints will go for about $4, consistent with KC Kombucha’s farmers market prices. O’Toole and Edwards, who are vegan, plan to serve local plant-based food in their 500-square-foot bar but don’t yet have any specifics.