‘Authentic Mexican’ restaurant Polanco announced for Downtown Commons

A new restaurant called Polanco, inspired by the district in Mexico City its name hails from, is planned for Downtown Commons this fall, DOCO officials announced on Wednesday.





The 5,850 square-foot restaurant is set to open next to Macy’s above Pressed Juicery overlooking the plaza and will feature “authentic Mexican cuisine,” a full-service bar and an expansive patio, according to a DOCO news release.

DOCO described the future seven-day-a-week restaurant as family friendly, offering both a sit-down lunch and dinner service.

The project is a joint venture the Bay Area-based Moana Restaurant Group and 1100 Group, the release said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

“We are thrilled to continue to expand the culinary scene at DOCO,” John Rinehart, president of business operations for the Sacramento Kings, which operates DOCO, said in the release. “Moana Restaurant Group has a proven track record in the restaurant and hospitality industry, and is known for their focus on creating distinct, amazing and memorable dining experiences – all which will make Polanco a wonderful addition to DOCO.”





Moana Restaurant Group already owns and operates 18 restaurants and restaurant chains, including Piatti in the Pavilions in Sacramento, the release said.

“Along with 1100 Group, we are excited to join DOCO and bring our lively dining venue to the Sacramento culinary scene,” Jon Swanson, President of Moana Restaurant Group, said in the release. “We are inspired by Sacramento’s local farm-to-fork motto; we look forward to celebrating it through food and experience at our new restaurant.”