Here’s where to make your last-minute Mother’s Day brunch reservations

Instead of a gift for Mom on Mother’s Day — it’s coming up on us fast — why not surprise her with a brunch date at one of these Sacramento restaurants instead? She will appreciate your time more than a present anyway.

Tower Cafe: This perennial favorite was just named one of the top 10 best brunches in the country by Yelp. The Broadway brunch hotspot features breakfast favorites like custard-soaked French toast and the Eggs Tower, the cafe’s spin on the classic eggs Benedict. Address: 1518 Broadway, Sacramento. Phone: 916-441-0222.

Fox & Goose Public House: Take a stroll down the R Street corridor and stop in for traditional English fare at Fox & Goose Public House. Get the full English breakfast, and pair it with a bowl of mini-scones with Devonshire cream to share. Walk off breakfast while exploring fun shops like Beers Books a block down on S Street. Address: 1001 R Street, Sacramento. Phone: 916-443-8825.

Bacon & Butter: For a fresh California farm-to-table experience, take Mom to Bacon & Butter. The East Sacramento location just opened in February, joining the original Tahoe Park outpost. But make sure to get there early — Bacon & Butter doesn't take reservations for parties under seven. East Sacramento location: 3839 J St; 916-475-1801. Tahoe Park location: 5913 Broadway; 916-346-4445.





Shady Lady Saloon: Named one of Esquire's top 25 bars in the country in 2014, Shady Lady Saloon's brunch menu is just as impressive as its cocktails. Chilaquiles and classsic rancheros join buttermilk pancakes and beignets for options to satisfy everyone at this R Street spot. Address: 1409 R St., Sacramento. Phone: 916-231-9121.

Pushkin's Restaurant: This Capitol Avenue eatery is perfect for people with dietary restrictions. It's completely gluten-free and has a separate but extensive vegan menu. Try the basket of baked goods for a sampling of some of the best gluten-free pastries around. Address: 1813 Capitol Ave., Sacramento. Phone: 916-823-5520.