Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real to headline Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival

Farm-to-Fork Festival draws crowds to Capitol Mall Crowds quickly filled up on six blocks of the mall to enjoy a variety of food, beer and wine and watch cooking demonstrations and live music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crowds quickly filled up on six blocks of the mall to enjoy a variety of food, beer and wine and watch cooking demonstrations and live music.

Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real will headline the 2019 Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento, Visit Sacramento announced Wednesday. Seven groups will perform at the free two-day event filled with fresh food and drink this September.

The full lineup features six other groups. Two will be local bands to be announced at a later date. The festival is September 28 and 29.

Lukas Nelson is the son of Willie Nelson and the inspiration for Bradley Cooper’s fall blockbuster “A Star is Born,” as well as a guitarist for Neil Young’s band. Nelson’s group has a sound that mixes rock and roll, country, soul, folk and R&B, according to the website.

Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa said in the announcement that music has been a critical piece of the festival since it began in 2013.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen more visitors coming from outside the market to hear the bands,” Testa said in the announcement. “And with the introduction of the Friday night of the festival, we’re giving more people a reason to stay for the weekend.”

Sacramento band me&you will kick off the performances Friday night. The group is a brother-sister duo that performs rhythmic folk pop music, according to its website. They will be followed by Barns Courtney, a British singer-songwriter.

ZZ Ward, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter will headline Friday night with her soulful vocals.

The two to-be-announced local bands will perform before blues artist Samantha Fish takes the stage Saturday. Lukas Nelson and his band will then close out the festival.

The festival saw more than 80,000 people in 2018, according to its website. It will showcase local food, regional wines and craft beers, cooking demonstrations and more this fall.