Frank Fat’s celebrates 80 years. Here’s a look at the landmark Sacramento restaurant in photos

A look at Frank Fat’s history on 80th anniversary of downtown landmark restaurant Opened in 1939, the downtown Sacramento landmark restaurant Frank Fat’s turns 80. Here's a glance at its colorful history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Opened in 1939, the downtown Sacramento landmark restaurant Frank Fat’s turns 80. Here's a glance at its colorful history.

Since the late 1930s, Sacramento residents have been going to Frank Fat’s to enjoy Chinese cuisine at the downtown restaurant.

On Wednesday, the city’s oldest eatery still owned by the founding family celebrated its 80th anniversary with longtime California politicians in attendance, including former Gov. Jerry Brown and Willie Brown, a past California State Assembly speaker and mayor of San Francisco.

Founded by Dong Sai-Fat in 1939, “Frank Fat’s single-handedly created a downtown political scene, along with a tradition of legendary modern Chinese cuisine and unparalleled service,” according to its website.

The restaurant has recently received some major recognition, including being one of three local restaurants to earn Michelin’s Bib Gourmand designation in May and was also honored with a James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award in 2013.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s a look at Frank Fat’s in photos over the years.

Frank Fat in his Fat City restaurant Dick Schmidt The Sacramento Bee

Frank Fat uses Wok to teach youngsters how to make Fried Rice at Kids-on-Kampus Across the years program Friday. Owen Brewer The Sacramento Bee

Amid exploding firecrackers and a dancing dragon, Frank Fat, at right wearing lei, celebrates his 80th birthday and the reopening of his restaurant Monday. possible gallery notable local people Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Frank Fat, holding a plaque awarded him Monday by state Assembly resolution, enjoys a laugh during Speaker Willie Brown’s tribute to the legendary L street restaurateur. Fat and family celebrated the eatery’s 50th anniversary with a $3,000 members-only buffet in the Capitol. possible gallery notable local people Gallery Willie Brown Genaro Molina The Sacramento Bee

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger holds up a mock “napkin deal” between him and California Sen. John Burton during Chinese New Year celebrations at Frank Fats in downtown Sacramento Wednesday, January 21, 2004. The downtown eating establishment is known for Capitol lawmakers doing deals drafted on Frank Fat’s cocktail napkins. Manny Crisostomo / Sacramento Bee MANNY CRISOSTOMO Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Main dining room in the newly redecorated Frank Fat’s Restaurant, 806 L Street. Photographed for SUNDAY TICKET Wednesday January 28, 2004. Sacramento Bee / Owen Brewer OWEN BREWER Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Chef Quentin Truong prepares Honey walnut shrimp, Fat’s Restaurant’s most popular dish, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Arden Barnes asbarnes@sacbee.com

Honey walnut shrimp is Fat’s Restaurant’s most popular dish. Photo taken on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Arden Barnes asbarnes@sacbee.com

Fat’s Restaurant is located on L Street in downtown Sacramento. Photo taken on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Arden Barnes asbarnes@sacbee.com