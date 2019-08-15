Frank Fat’s celebrates 80 years. Here’s a look at the landmark Sacramento restaurant in photos

A look at Frank Fat’s history on 80th anniversary of downtown landmark restaurant
Opened in 1939, the downtown Sacramento landmark restaurant Frank Fat’s turns 80. Here's a glance at its colorful history.
Opened in 1939, the downtown Sacramento landmark restaurant Frank Fat's turns 80. Here's a glance at its colorful history.
Since the late 1930s, Sacramento residents have been going to Frank Fat’s to enjoy Chinese cuisine at the downtown restaurant.
On Wednesday, the city’s oldest eatery still owned by the founding family celebrated its 80th anniversary with longtime California politicians in attendance, including former Gov. Jerry Brown and Willie Brown, a past California State Assembly speaker and mayor of San Francisco.
Founded by Dong Sai-Fat in 1939, “Frank Fat’s single-handedly created a downtown political scene, along with a tradition of legendary modern Chinese cuisine and unparalleled service,” according to its website.
Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, John Burton and Doris Matsui were among politicians to visit downtown Sacramento, CA, for landmark Chinese restaurant Frank Fat’s 80th anniversary party for the political institution.
