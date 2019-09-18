Hawaiian seafood restaurant in downtown Sacramento to close at the end of September

Biggest mistakes restaurants make - and how to avoid them Restaurants are a tough business. Why do so many restaurants close in a short amount of time? Some successful restaurateurs shared the biggest reasons restaurants succeed - and fail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurants are a tough business. Why do so many restaurants close in a short amount of time? Some successful restaurateurs shared the biggest reasons restaurants succeed - and fail.

Coconut’s Fish Cafe will close its downtown Sacramento seafood restaurant later this month, according to an email to rewards program customers sent Tuesday.

“After 3+ yrs in Midtown Sac, we’re closing at the end of Sep. Redeem your points and enjoy another meal before we’re gone. Mahalo for support!” the email read. Customers must use their points before Sept. 28, it read.

Founded in Maui in 2009, Coconut’s Fish Cafe channeled island vibes with surfboard tabletops, walls partially covered in bamboo and seven housemade sauces. Founder Michael Phillips, a California native, named the restaurant after his cat Coconut.

The Hawaii-based fast-casual chain opened at 1420 16th St. #300 in Sacramento with a long menu of tacos, salads, sandwiches and rice plates in 2016.

Coconut’s Fish Cafe has three remaining stores in Arizona, two in Maui, one in Kauai and one in Cupertino.