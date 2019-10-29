Blue Bottle Coffee consolidating roasting operations in West Sacramento, leaving Oakland

A barista brews coffee at a Blue Bottle Coffee shop in Tokyo in 2015. The Oakland-based company has expanded throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles, four East Coast cities and Japan. Could Sacramento soon join the list? Associated Press file

Blue Bottle Coffee, which set up shop in Oakland in the early 2000s and has expanded its reach across the United States and elsewhere, says it has begun consolidating its roasting operations at its West Sacramento facility, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The company’s Oakland roasting operation, near Jack London Square, had served as headquarters for its West Coast distribution since 2002. Previous reporting by The Bee documented the company’s foray into the capital region in May 2018, when the company opened a new packaging and distribution center in West Sacramento at the Riverside Commerce Center. Now, that facility will house the company’s core operations.

“Blue Bottle is excited to confirm that they are in the process of moving all West Coast roasting operations under one roof in (West) Sacramento,” said Mandy Beck, a spokeswoman for the company. “This move will streamline roasting operations and quality control in a new state-of-the-art facility.”

The decision to leave Oakland was first reported last week by Eater San Francisco.

In 2014, the roasters were featured as part of The Trade, Coffee & Coworking at 2220 K St., a 4,000 square-foot space that houses private and shared office spaces. The attached cafe served as a wholesale partner for Blue Bottle Coffee.

Blue Bottle Coffee has more than 80 locations across California, as well as stores in Japan and South Korea, but its distribution in West Sacramento has been focused on retail partners such as Safeway and Whole Foods Market. The company’s website has listed several positions ahead of the transition.

In 2017, Bloomberg reported that Nestle had purchased a 68 percent stake in the company for $425 million.