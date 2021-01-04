Vote now: Which Sacramento-area restaurant makes the best burgers?

A good hamburger isn’t dainty. It’s a two-handed endeavor that sends juices trickling down the outer palms with each bite the mouth takes in, delivering short-lived exaltation to the eater and keeping napkin-makers in business. Born in Germany in the 1800s, burgers became arguably the quintessential American food during the fast food boom of the latter 20th century. Virtually any kind of meat can form a patty with enough binding agents, and veggie burgers have stepped forward with a bolder attitude as more people move toward plant-based diets.

There’s room for variation, but only space for one winner as the best burger in the area (particularly with the Sacramento Burger Battle canceled in 2020). Voting will remain open until noon on Jan. 11.

Loading…