After 27,000 votes, readers say this midtown restaurant makes Sacramento’s best burger

Broderick’s Johnny Cash burger is the restaurant’s “headliner” menu item. cmeyer@sacbee.com

Broderick Roadhouse makes the best burger around Sacramento, according to a weeklong poll that concluded at noon Monday.

The midtown Sacramento rock-and-roll-themed restaurant and bar received 9,556 of the 27,527 total votes, good for 34.7%.

Chris Jarosz started Broderick Roadhouse as a food truck in 2012 shortly before opening his first brick-and-mortar building in the West Sacramento neighborhood that gave the restaurant its name.

The Broderick Roadhouse empire grew to six locations over the 2010s, but Roseville, Carmichael and Folsom locations closed in the last two years and the West Sacramento restaurant is currently being used as a ghost kitchen, leaving only midtown and Walnut Creek.

Any burger on the restaurant’s menu was game for consideration, but many Broderick voters were likely thinking of the Johnny Cash Burger, a half-pound Angus patty with white cheddar, bacon, house-pickled sweet peppers, fried onion crisps and housemade BBQ sauce, available with fries or a side salad for $15.

Broderick and Skip’s Kitchen, a Carmichael restaurant that bills itself as “gourmet casual dining,” were locked in a back-and-forth race until Broderick pulled away with more than 1,000 votes Monday morning. Skip’s finished with 8,183 votes, or 29.7%.

Snug Jr., a pop-up from midtown bar The Snug that’s been operating out of DeVere’s Irish Pub since summer 2020, finished third with 5,064 votes (18.4%) despite only being available as a write-in candidate.

The all-vegan Burger Patch was fourth with 6.7%, followed by Pangaea Bier Cafe (1.9%), Burgers & Brew (1.3%) and Squeeze Burger (0.9%).