California breweries and distilleries can serve drinks without food, but some rules still apply

California breweries, wineries and distilleries will no longer be required to sell meals with outdoor drink service, according to a state Department of Public Health announcement Thursday.

The change takes effect Saturday and extends to businesses in the purple and red COVID-19 tiers, where indoor bars remains off-limits. Wineries were also included in the announcement, though they haven’t had to offer meals for months.

The new freedom comes with conditions, though. People must make 90-minute reservations at the brewery or distillery in question, and drinks-only service ends at 8 p.m.

The California Craft Brewers Association sued Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health in December, alleging unfair discrimination in reopening. The core of the complaint stems from wineries being given permission to serve without meal pairings, while breweries had no such privilege.

“Craft beer manufacturers have suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable harm if this meal requirement is not lifted,” CCBA executive director Lori Ajax said in a media release earlier this month. “California businesses are fighting to survive, and this requirement has contributed to beer manufacturers going out of business across the state and delayed others from being able to open their doors.”

Many but not all breweries booked food trucks to serve hungry customers even prior to the pandemic, a practice that was less common at distilleries.

The new order does not apply to bars that do not brew or distill their own beverages.