Simon Chan, owner of iconic Sacramento bar Simon’s Bar & Cafe, dies

Simon Chan, owner of longtime state Capitol watering hole Simon’s Bar & Cafe in Sacramento, has died. rlillis@sacbee.com

Simon Chan, the founder and proprietor of Simon’s Bar & Cafe in downtown Sacramento, died Sunday night.

News of Chan’s death was first announced Sunday night by Save Simon’s, a Facebook group started five years ago to keep the then-struggling restaurant and bar in business. Chan’s son, Simon, confirmed his father’s death to The Sacramento Bee.

“It is with great sadness to report that Simon Chan has passed away. He will be so missed by our community,” the post from Save Simon’s read.

Visit Simon’s late at night before the coronavirus pandemic and you’d find a dive with strong cocktails and a menu split between Chinese dishes and fried bar bites. But the quality of that inexpensive food made Simon’s one of the best bang-for-your-buck options in downtown Sacramento, and Chan’s rapport with state workers and elected officials helped the bar stay open since 1984. The walls of the bar are covered in photographs of Chan posing with some of the state’s most recognizable politicians.

Sacramento County Board of Supervisors member Phil Serna eulogized Chan and the restaurant in a Facebook post Sunday night.

“Very sad news indeed. I introduced myself to Simon and ‘Simon’s’ back in 1991 when I was a senior at Sac State. I lived in a CADA studio apartment above Luna’s ( ‘member Art Luna?) and would on occasion order a one-carton dinner from across the street. Almost always pork Chow Mein.

“Later in life, and like so many others in political life, I’ve spent many a memorable evening dining on superb Chinese interpretations of wild game harvested from the Sacramento Valley that was honored with Simon’s delicious preparation. Duck, venison, goose, elk . . . you name it, Simon and his staff prepared it with incredible attention to detail, flavor and presentation. But of course all of those tremendous culinary successes followed some of Sacramento’s best cocktails. Simon will be missed but never forgotten,” Serna wrote.

State treasurer Fiona Ma indicated Chan’s death was due to COVID-19, and that his son Simon Jr. would keep the restaurant running. Simon’s was one of the first Sacramento restaurants to temporarily close as the virus became recognized as a major American threat last March.

“Simon Chan was an icon in Sacramento. I got elected to the Assembly in 2006 and Simon said that (former Assemblyman and Congressman) Mike Honda used to do karaoke at Simon’s and he would welcome more Karaoke nights,” Ma wrote on Facebook. “And that started our Karaoke Caucuses for the past 15 years.”