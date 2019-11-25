Lina Fat, credited with building a Sacramento-area restaurant empire, dies at 81

Lina Fat, the woman widely credited with building the Fat Family Restaurant Group empire beyond its L Street roots, died Monday at about 1:15 a.m. at age 81 in Sutter General Hospital, her son J.C. Fat said.

Born Po Ying Yue in Hong Kong in 1938, Fat came to the United States to attend a small liberal arts college in Nashville. Her cooking skills at the time bore no indication she would blossom into the restaurant group’s backbone; she burned rice and struggled to put together a sloppy joe, she told a Bee reporter in 1997.

Fat moved west after graduation to attend the UC San Francisco Medical Center’s school of pharmacy and met her husband Ken Fat, Frank Fat’s son. He was working as a dentist and she as a pharmacist in 1974, when the rest of the Fat family was getting ready to open Old Sacramento restaurant China Camp.

It was Lina Fat’s idea to base the rugged China Camp around grilled meats, a concept that led to Frank and his sons Wing and Tom unexpectedly tapping her to be the chef. When Fat City Bar & Grill opened next door two years later, she helped devise the menu there as well, adjusting traditional Chinese dishes to fit American palates and desires. A catering operation and two more restaurants in Roseville and Folsom followed.

Fat eventually left the kitchen and wore many hats within the Fat Family Restaurant Group, retiring as the company’s vice president of culinary research and development. Her brother Jerry is the CEO; her son Kevin is the Chief Operating Officer.

Fat was named Restaurateur of the Year by the California Restaurant Association’s Sacramento chapter in 1987, and Businesswoman of the Year by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce in 2000. She also launched the Sacramento World Music and Dance Festival in 2007.

She is survived by her husband Ken, their children J.C., Kevin and Diana, and many more family members and friends.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.