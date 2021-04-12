Bee’s Best poll: Vote here for the Sacramento area’s best fried chicken

Wings or thighs, on a sandwich or in a bucket, coated with mouth-scorching peppers or a milder rub. No matter how one cuts it, fried chicken has become one of Sacramento and America’s most popular dishes over the last decade. New restaurants specializing in brined and battered birds seem to pop up every other month. Some make their names on the red-hot rubs that originated in Nashville; others opt for a classic Sunday picnic-type fry up of different joints. Even fine dining restaurants have tapped into the craze, using the dish as an accessible special — particularly during the pandemic.

So tell us: which local restaurant makes the best fried chicken? Vote below until noon on April 19.

