Farm-To-Fork Festival entry will require vaccines or negative COVID tests, organizers say

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 will be required for the 2021 Farm-To-Fork Festival. Courtesy of Francisco Chavira/Visit Sacramento

Admission to Sacramento’s biggest annual food festival will be free again this year. But it won’t be without restrictions.

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within the last 72 hours will be required for entry at the 2021 Farm-To-Fork Festival next month, Visit Sacramento announced Friday.

Photos of a negative test or vaccination record with a corresponding ID card will be accepted in addition to physical copies, and online proof of vaccination can be retrieved at https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/.

Testing sites and vaccine clinics are available throughout Sacramento County. The new rules apply to all three Farm-To-Fork Festival components: Legends of Wine (Sept. 9), the Tower Bridge Dinner (Sept. 12) and the main street festival (Sept. 17 and 18).

With cooking demonstrations, live music and locally-produced food and drinks available for sale, the Farm-To-Fork Festival is Sacramento’s most-attended event outside of the California State Fair. More than 155,000 people came to the 2019 festival, according to Visit Sacramento.

Masks will be recommended but not required at the Farm-To-Fork Festival, which takes place entirely outdoors on Capital Mall. Drink vendors will only accept payment through cards, not cash.

After months of optionality, vaccines or frequent testing are becoming mandatory to enter certain arenas. At least six Sacramento bars now require proof of immunization for entry, and state workers, hospital employees and college students will soon face similar restrictions.

While the highly exclusive Tower Bridge Dinner is sold out, Visit Sacramento also announced Friday the return of its Tower Bridge Dinner To Go program from Aug. 30 to Sept. 11. Introduced as a pandemic-born alternative to last year’s festival, it invites restaurants and caterers to compose their own multi-course takeout meals, which are then marketed through Visit Sacramento’s media channels. A full list of participants will be released later in August.