This Bud's for you, California. Budweiser plans to help pick up the tab if Mexico wins

Here's a reason to root for Mexico in the World Cup if you're not already: It might mean free beer.

Bud Light's official Twitter account announced June 9 that if the Mexico national team advances to the quarterfinals, details will be released on how it will help pay for "celebratory Bud Lights."

Bud Light’s offer will be put to the test if Mexico defeats Brazil at 7 a.m. on Monday, ending the "Curse of the 5th Game." Mexico has been eliminated in the Round of 16 in each of the last six World Cups. It last advanced to the quarterfinals when it hosted the tournament in 1986.

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

Mexico, which was nearly eliminated from the 32-team tournament after falling 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday, qualified for the Round of 16 after South Korea upset Germany 2-0.

Bud Light last delivered free beer on Feb. 8, when it gave out thousands of cans at the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade party due to a bet with the team's offensive tackle Lane Johnson.