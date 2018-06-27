Mexican restaurant offers discount to Korean customers as thanks for World Cup upset

Cilantro's Mexican Restaurant is giving customers of Korean descent a 25 percent discount Wednesday after the South Korean national soccer team's World Cup victory propelled Mexico into the Round of 16 that morning.

Rosa Torres' manager walked into the restaurant at 705 J St. Wednesday morning and told her to give the discount on all menu items to people with Korean heritage as thanks for the country's surprise 2-0 win over reigning champion Germany, she said.

A post on Cilantro's watch party Facebook event page complete with a picture of the South Korean flag's center symbol pasted on the Mexican flag advertised the deal on social media. At least three customers had taken advantage of the discount as of about 5:20 p.m., Torres said.

"If they say something like, 'how'd you like that game today,' and they look like that, then I offer it," Torres said. "But they have to mention it first."

The Mexican national team lost its Wednesday morning match 3-0 to Sweden, disappointing Mexico fans who thought it meant an end to their tournament. But they found new life when South Korea managed two late goals to upset defending champion Germany the same day.

Mexico will face Brazil in the Round of 16 at 7 a.m. Monday.

