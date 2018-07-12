These 15 Sacramento-area beers have the cleverest names of any released in 2018

In today’s crowded craft beer market, sometimes the best-selling beverages are those with the most eye-catching names, such as Track 7’s Panic IPA or Reno As (Expletive) from Revision Brewing. Sacramento-area breweries seem to have gotten the hint, and the first six months of 2018 have seen all kinds of pun-rich drinks flow from local taps.

Knee Deep Brewing Co.’s cheekiness got it into legal trouble earlier this year when Sony Pictures Television sued for trademark infringement damages over the Auburn brewery’s Breaking Bud IPA. That beer was first released in 2015, when Knee Deep’s CEO said Sony reached out to let him know they thought the name was funny.

The following beers topped The Bee’s list of the cleverest names throughout the year’s first six months. All information on alcohol content, IBUs and consumer ratings come from the beer review site UnTappd, where review scores aren’t listed for beers with fewer than 10 appraisals.

15. “These Boots Were Made For Hoppin’” by Loomis Basin Brewing (8.2% ABV, 40 IBU, 4.1 stars). Brewed specifically for International Women’s Day with a hop blend from the Pink Boots Society, a club of female brewers, this New England IPA carries smelling notes of orange blossom and peaches.





14. “Rye2D2” by Sactown Union Brewery (5.8% ABV, 41 IBU, 3.9 stars). Released a week before “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hit theaters, this American pale ale was brewed with two-row crystal malt and a hint of rye.

13. “Sir Vesa” by Old Hangtown Beer Works (5.3% ABV, 23 IBU, <10 reviews). Drinkers often paired this Mexican lager released just before Cinco De Mayo with meals from Paquitas Taco Truck at Old Hangtown’s Rancho Cordova brewery.

12. “Zwickel Me Timbers” by New Glory Craft Brewery (5.4% ABV, No IBU, 3.7 stars). Four-packs of this Zwickelbier — an unfiltered, unpasteurized lager — sold for $11 at New Glory’s brewery off Folsom Boulevard.

11. “What She Says Gose” by Oak Park Brewing Co. (5.2%, 20 IBU, <10 reviews): This sour beer infused with lime and honey debuted last week and is on tap now at the brewery.

10: “Roots & Wings” from Mraz Brewing Co. (6.7% ABV, No IBU, 3.8 stars). Brewed as a collaboration with Urban Roots Brewing Co., this saison’s name comes from what Greta Gerwig said Sacramento gave her during her “Lady Bird” Golden Globes acceptance speech.

9. “Pro-Zach” by Bike Dog Brewing Co. (6.9% ABV, No IBU, 3.9 stars). This West Coast IPA remembers Zach Waddle, a Land Park bicycle shop owner whose celebration of life was held at Bike Dog’s West Sacramento brewery after he died of cancer at age 41 in 2016.





8. “Prost Malone” by Ol’ Republic Brewery (4.9% ABV, No IBU, 3.4 stars). This Czech pilsner came out weeks after the release of rapper Post Malone’s second studio album “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” which spent three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart.

7. “Lemur Alone” by Yolo Brewing Co. (7.3% ABV, 44 IBU, 4.1 stars). Some proceeds from this mango-pineapple-vanilla milkshake IPA’s sales benefit the Sacramento Zoo’s work with black-and-white ruffled lemurs.

6. “LL Brew J” by Track 7 Brewing Co. (8% ABV, No IBU, 3.8 stars). Mama said knock you out, and that’s what too many of this high-alcohol double IPA will do.

5. “Galaxy Far, Far A Haze” by Ol’ Republic Brewery (5.3% ABV, No IBU, 4 stars). Another beer that debuted around the release of “Solo,” this New England IPA has been carried at several area Round Table pizza parlors and Pete’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

4a. “Whitney Brewston” by Fort Rock Brewing (7% ABV, No IBU, <10 reviews).

4b. “I Wanna Dance Wit Somebody” by Fort Rock Brewing (5% ABV, 13 IBU, <10 reviews). A limited-time release, this saison brewed with Temple Coffee and Belgian witbier debuted at a party to celebrate new brewer Jared Long’s favorite diva.

3. “We Are Brut” by Mraz Brewing Co. (7% ABV, No IBU, <10 reviews). “Guardian of the Galaxy” fans will get a kick out of this brut IPA, cans of which went on sale last week.

2. “Sac Fly-PA” by Knee Deep Brewing Co. (6.5% ABV, 40 IBU, 3.7 stars). Brewed specifically for Knee Deep’s Raley Field beergarden, this IPA earned the title of No. 8 Most Creative Beer Name at the U.S. Open Beer Championship last weekend.

1. “In A Can Van Down By The River” by Claimstake Brewing (7% ABV, 65 IBU, 4.1 stars). This collaboration with The Can Van riffed on Chris Farley’s iconic Saturday Night Live character Matt Foley and inspired a fan to climb into the water in a tweed coat.

Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments below.

The Bee’s Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento’s dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.