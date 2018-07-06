A popular Pocket restaurant is closing. Here's what a Selland chef wants to open in its place

A popular bistro in a Pocket shopping center is in its final days while two area chefs dream up its replacement.
Esquire Grill chef Jonathan Kerksieck, Marly & Moo owner Brian Knadle and business consultant Katie Kinner have applied for a permit to serve beer and wine at 7600 Greenhaven Drive, Suite 23, where Ravenous Cafe currently sits in Riverlake Village Shopping Center.
The new restaurant will be called Cacio, Italian for "cheese," according to Something Cheesy LLC's Alcoholic Beverage Control permit application.
Kerksieck ran the kitchen at OBO' Italian Table and Bar, another Selland Restaurant Group property, before moving to Esquire Grill, which is closed June 30 through July 10. None of Cacio's owners could be reached for comment, leaving it unclear whether Kerksieck would remain involved in Esquire Grill's kitchen.
Ravenous Cafe earned a devoted following in the Pocket neighborhood and 4.5 stars on Yelp thanks to New American dishes such as crab cake sandwiches and seared duck breast. Wade Sawaya, who purchased the cafe in 2011 from Juno's Kitchen & Delicatessen owner Mark Helms, confirmed it would close but otherwise declined to comment.
If Cacio opens this year, it will be at least the third restaurant to do so in Riverlake Village. Hop Junction tap house and Poke Station also replaced tenants in the shopping center this spring.
