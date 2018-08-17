Husband and wife’s vegan burger restaurant landing in Midtown

Burger Patch will have a permanent home at 23rd and K streets after flipping vegan patties at pop-ups around Sacramento over the last year.

The plant-based burger joint will open on the ground floor of a three-story building at 2301 K St., owners Phil and Danea Horn announced in a media release Thursday. Beef patties have been replaced by Beyond Burgers, which have 20 grams of protein apiece. Bacon is gone in favor of hickory sticks and dairy-free shakes include blended cashews as a key ingredient. (Traditional french fries remain unaltered.)

Burger Patch’s menu will mostly match that seen at the pop-ups, Phil Horn said, including the Patch Burger ($7), Double Patch Burger ($11.50), faux “chicken” tenders ($6.50), Shovels of Spuds ($2.50) and Earthquake Shake ($5). No alcohol will be served, and no opening date has been publicly floated.

“It’s designed for busy people on the go who don’t have time to sit down and eat full meal with table service,” he said. “They want satiation with a burger, they need it quick and then they need to be on their way.”

The Horns made headlines in 2013, when Phil donated a kidney to Danea on their 11th anniversary. A collection of birth disorders known as VACTERL association had left her with just 6 percent kidney functionality prior to the transplant.

Phil Horn is the Kings’ senior vice president for sales and service, while Danea Horn is working toward a doctorate in agriculture and resource economics at UC Davis. Both became vegans a little over a decade ago because of a moral and ethical calling, Phil said, though their switch also helped address some of Danea’s health challenges.

“We’ve been making indulgent, plant-based recipes recreating the foods we grew up with for years,” Danea Horn said in the release. “Our friends and family are always amazed by the crave-worthy tastes. We’re so thrilled to introduce our favorites to a new audience.”

Another former Kings executive, Stephen Leopold, was hired as COO to oversee the store’s build-out, food service and eventual expansion. Origami Asian Grill co-owners Paul Dipierro and Scott Ostrader have continued consulting on Burger Patch’s menu.

People waited three hours in line for veggie burgers cooked by Dipierro and Ostrader at Burger Patch’s original pop-up near 18th and L streets last year. After a second pop-up drew roughly the same traffic, the Horns set out looking for a permanent location.

Burger Patch is expected to hire roughly a dozen employees for the first store. To apply, visit www.theburgerpatch.com/careers.