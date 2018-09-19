A compilation of some of the Sacramento restaurants that opened in 2018

After 1 year of lukewarm reception, Bennigan’s in downtown Sacramento closes

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 12:28 PM

It appears Bennigan’s couldn’t make it in this town.

The downtown location of the bar and grill, the chain’s first in Sacramento, is now closed a little more than a year after it opened, with its website and social media pages deactivated.

Before it was shuttered, Bennigan’s earned mixed reviews among 158 users who rated the experience on Yelp — a mediocre 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Bennigan’s replaced Cafe Bernardo and KBar at corner of K and 10th streets last June. The Cosmo Cafe occupied the spot years earlier.

Bennigan’s is an Irish-American casual pub chain based out of Dallas. It operates about 15 locations in the U.S. Due to a corporate bankruptcy, 150 locations closed in 2008 but franchisee locations were able to stay open.

The Sacramento Business Journal reported this week that a locally owned eatery operated by executive chef Kent Souza will replace the Bennigan’s at K and 10th.

Souza is known for his work with Kupros Craft House, and he was more recently tasked with creating offerings for Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden.

