Roseville bar busted after employees allegedly sold cocaine to undercover cops

The Roseville bar Onyx Club has had its liquor license suspended and faces possible legal trouble after multiple employees sold cocaine to undercover agents in November, police said.

The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control slapped Onyx Club with a 30-day license suspension beginning Jan. 3, according to a Roseville Police Department news release. Onyx Club will remain on probation for three years, will have to staff a licensed, uniformed security guard on Friday and Saturday nights and won’t be able to sell alcohol from its outside bar after 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and after 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Roseville police got a tip that Onyx Club employees were selling drugs while on duty, the release said. A joint investigation with the ABC concluded in early November after ABC and police officers bought cocaine from two employees, RPD spokesman Officer Rob Baquera said.

The police department has sent details of the sting to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Baquera said, which will determine whether or not to press charges. Neither implicated employee was part of the club’s ownership group, Baquera said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Onyx Club was founded in 1936 and frequently hosts live music acts in Old Town Roseville. Three of its then-bouncers were arrested on suspicion of battery in 2008 after allegedly beating up two bar patrons, per Bee archives, but charges were later dropped.