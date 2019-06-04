Aji Japanese Bistro’s plans to expand to the UV in Arden Arcade fall through

In this Friday, June 8, 2018, photo chef Raimundo Bobadilla prepares a plate of Japanese Fried Chicken J.F.C. plate at the Japanese food truck Okamoto Kitchen in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rather than sushi and tempura, they serve meat, fish and sandwiches using traditional Japanese flavors like ponzu. AP

Local Japanese restaurant Aji Japanese Bistro will not be opening a location at the UV neighborhood center after all.

Aji Japanese Bistro currently has a location in the El Dorado Hills Town Center and it was announced in 2017 that the company would be adding a new location at the UV, a re-branded retail center near Campus Commons and the Arden Arcade area. But those plans have fallen through.

Aji’s owner, Russell Okubo, said he is opening a different restaurant, Aji Dori, at the former location of Takata-ya, a Japanese quick-service restaurant in downtown Sacramento. Takata-ya opened last September but had its last day of business on May 3 and announced it would be working with Aji to re-open as a new restaurant. Aji Dori is scheduled to open next Tuesday, June 11, Okubo said.

Okubo declined to comment on the plans falling through at the UV but said it was unrelated to the Aji Dori opening.