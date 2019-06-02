Esquire Grill calls it quits after 20-year run in downtown Sacramento

Executive chef Kurt Spataro works in the kitchen during the dinner rush at the Esquire Grill on Sept. 13, 2018 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Esquire Grill, one of the pioneers in downtown Sacramento’s restaurant boom, closed its doors Saturday night following a 20-year run.

The restaurant, at 13th and K Streets, opened in 1999 as part of a huge redevelopment of the neighborhood around the Sacramento Convention Center.

“We truly pioneered that neighborhood,” said co-owner Randy Paragary in a press release. “When we opened, the Sheraton Hotel and IMAX Theater were under construction and none of the restaurants along 15th Street were even on the drawing board.

The restaurant’s closure was caused in part by a major renovation of the convention center and the Sacramento Community Theater, that is expected to last two years, according to the Esquire press release.

The city’s traffic plan to coincide with the convention center work will make 13th Street inaccessible from L, “making it difficult to reach the restaurant a block away,” the release said.





The owners, who include Randy and Stacy Paragary along with Kurt Spataro, said the restaurant’s lease is about to expire and it was “not feasible to continue operations at this location considering the disruptive construction activity that is beginning soon.”