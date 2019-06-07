Sacramento’s first Shake Shack coming to midtown’s Ice Blocks

Shake Shack will open its first Sacramento location in the Ice Blocks later this year or early 2020, a spokeswoman said.

Sacramento’s very first Shake Shack location will be opening up in the Ice Blocks.

The fast food restaurant will open in late 2019 or early 2020 at 1710 R St., Suite 190, spokeswoman Meg Castranova confirmed in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Friday. It’ll be about 3,500 square feet with a large outdoor patio, Castranova said.

Shake Shack has developed a cult following similar to In-N-Out or Whataburger thanks to its crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard concretes and juicy burgers. The Ice Blocks restaurant will be partially constructed with recycled materials, including table tops made from reclaimed bowling alley lanes.

Ice Blocks developer Michael Heller confirmed that leases had been signed with Shake Shack, securing a midtown location for the New York-based burger chain. Shake Shack has 220 locations nationwide but only recently expanded to California.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Ice Blocks, a three-block development situated around R Street and 17th Street, is comprised of residential lofts, office space and boutique outlets.