First Marco’s Pizza restaurant opening in Sacramento area this weekend
Ohio-based chain Marco’s Pizza is opening its first location in the Sacramento area this weekend.
The new restaurant is in the Westbridge Plaza shopping center at 2230 Lake Washington Blvd. in West Sacramento, said franchisee Carly Montoya.
Montoya, while previously working for the U.S. Department of Commerce, said she first tasted pizza from Marco’s in Denver while organizing an event there.
“It was love at first slice,” she said.
Montoya hopes to replicate this experience for her customers in her 1,600-square-foot establishment, she said.
She’s hired about 30 employees, many of whom have never had a job before, she said.
There are more than 900 Marco’s Pizza locations in the United States, 10 of which are in California. The company plans on expanding to 1,000 locations nationwide by the end of the year.
Marco’s Pizza offers several kinds of toppings for pizzas, a handful of sub sandwiches, a few salad options, plus chicken wings and bread sticks.
The nearest location to Sacramento is currently in Clovis, which has a 3.5 star rating on Yelp. A large deluxe pizza costs just under $20 there.
