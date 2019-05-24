Saratoga-based Italian restaurant Florentine Trattoria headed to Roseville

How to make Hot Italian’s cold, creamy affogatti Hot Italian's Alisa Kuwabara walks us through how to make one of the pizza bar's classic Italian treats. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hot Italian's Alisa Kuwabara walks us through how to make one of the pizza bar's classic Italian treats.

A Saratoga-based Italian restaurant is coming to Roseville, according to records from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.

Giovanna Inc., which owns the restaurant Florentine Trattoria, applied to the state for a liquor license at 10505 Fairway Drive last week, according to ABC records.

Florentine Trattoria’s motto, written on its Saratoga menu, is “Not the newest or the fanciest, just the best Italian restaurant in your neighborhood.”

Its dinner menu is mostly Italian pastas, casseroles and meat dishes. Vegetarian options are available. Prices generally average $17 to $27 for a main course. A takeout menu is also available.

The location on Fairway Drive used to be home to a Johnny Garlic’s restaurant, which was once run by Food Network star and American River College alumnus Guy Fieri.