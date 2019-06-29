Localis moving to East Sacramento, but owner plans new restaurant for midtown spot

Food for thought: Restaurants that might deserve a Michelin nod Sacramento's lone Michelin star went to a favorite restaurant: The Kitchen. Who do you think they missed? Here are some we have in mind. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento's lone Michelin star went to a favorite restaurant: The Kitchen. Who do you think they missed? Here are some we have in mind.

Localis, a popular farm-to-table restaurant, is leaving its midtown location to East Sacramento.

“Timelines are loose right now but we couldn’t be more excited to continue the growth and start this next adventure,” according to a Facebook post Friday on the restaurant’s page.

Localis currently occupies a corner building at 2031 S St. Its new location appears to be 3815 J St., according to a photo attached to the Facebook post.

Christopher Barnum-Dann, the restaurant’s owner and executive chef, plans to keep its midtown location “for a new concept,” according to the post. “I fell in love with that space and could never not cook there,” he wrote.

Localis, known for its hyper-seasonal food offerings, was awarded a Plate by Michelin this year, a designation that ensured the eatery was listed in the prestigious food guide. This was the first year Michelin expanded its coverage to Sacramento restaurants.

“Taste the passion and pride with which Chef/owner Christopher Barnum-Dann scrupulously sources everything on his carte,” this year’s Michelin Guide read.

Last year, Eater named it one of 38 essential restaurants in California.