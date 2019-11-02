Newspaper-themed pizzeria opens in Natomas this weekend, Arden location to come

The second brick in Albert and Nick Romo’s regional pizza empire will land Saturday as the father and son open The Pizza Press in Natomas, a year after their first project opened in Downtown Commons.

Like DoCo’s version of The Pizza Press, the Natomas location at 2281 Del Paso Rd. #150 will have a 1920s newspaper theme and sell quick-service pies with names such as “The Chronicle,” “The Times” and “The Herald.” A Sacramento-area special, “The Bee” includes red sauce, carmelized onions, mozzarella, crumbled feta, grilled chicken breast, bacon, Spanish black olives, grape tomatoes, crimini mushrooms and green bell peppers.

The Romos’ second location comes with a few changes, though. There’s a 1,400-square foot outdoor patio to enjoy 20 taps worth of mostly Sacramento-area beers, served along with wine from a standalone bar. Pitchers of beer are now available, and buffalo wings have been added to the menu, Nick Romo said.

A recent Sacramento State graduate and El Dorado Hills native, Nick and his father plan to open eight The Pizza Press franchises in the Sacramento area, the only Northern California locations for the Anaheim-based chain outside of a three-month-old spot in San Jose. The Romos have a lease signed in Arden Town Center and are awaiting permits to begin construction, Nick said.

The 3,000-square-foot Natomas shop will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. Eleven-inch pizzas run between $8 and $10.

The Pizza Press planned to add nearly 300 locations nationwide from 2017-2020, according to a media release.