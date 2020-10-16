Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Restaurant News & Reviews

Vote here: Which Sacramento taqueria makes the best burritos?

There’s no California comfort food quite like a burrito.

On Sunday mornings or chilly nights, as a egg-stuffed start to the day or a gut bomb to fill a stomach’s pit, they’ve become a part of the state as indelible as the culture that brought them north. They’re both ubiquitous and personal, with a wide range of sizes, ingredients and territorial inspiration.

Tell us: Which of these Sacramento taquerias do you think makes the best burrito? Voting ends at noon on Oct. 26.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel covers local restaurants and bars for The Sacramento Bee as well as general breaking news and investigative projects. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service