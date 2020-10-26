The votes are in: Readers say this taco truck makes the best burrito in Sacramento

Sacramento Bee Logo
After more than 2,500 votes, a write-in candidate is the people’s choice for the best burritos in Sacramento.

West Coast Taco Bar received 484 votes (19.3%) for the city’s best burritos despite not being listed among 13 taquerias in The Sacramento Bee’s poll earlier this month. The year-old food truck serves just one burrito: the “Bitchin’ Cali,” a surf-and-turf mashup containing shrimp, asada, fries, guacamole, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle salsa.

Oscar’s Very Mexican Food, a favorite of McClatchy High School students, came in second with 389 votes (15.5%). Chando’s Tacos was next with 228 votes (9.1%), followed by La Favorita Taqueria (8.8%), Taqueria Jalisco (6.9%) and Taqueria Maya (4.4%).

West Coast Taco Bar typically serves a handful of local breweries and taprooms including Moonraker, Moksa and SacYard Community Tap House, with a weekly schedule posted to its Facebook and Instagram pages. Described by owner Cynthia Garcia as “offering your favorite classics with a cool Cali twist,” it has 14 Yelp reviews, all five stars.

