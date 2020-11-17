Takeout Thanksgiving fits 2020. These Sacramento restaurants and caterers hope you’ll bite

The safest Thanksgiving this year is at home. Alone.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to cut their holiday dinners down in size and many have found the normal slate of dishes isn’t worth preparing this year. But what’s a single-family feast to a local restaurant or catering business?

While grocery stores will likely continue to see booming sales through the holidays, Sacramento-area restaurants are bracing for a bleak, indoor dining-less winter. These 18 are selling Thanksgiving bundles in hopes of taking the work out of people’s kitchens next week.

Bakeries such as Faria and Estelle are also selling holiday pies, which may run out if not pre-ordered. All orders can be placed through the provided links unless noted otherwise.

Allora (5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento): Includes choice of turkey breast Florentine, stuffed whole branzino or vegetarian lasagna, ready to bake or reheat with leftovers expected. Come with antipasti charcuterie, a choice of salad, sides and dessert for two at $165, with additional sides and wine pairings available for an extra charge. Order by Nov. 23.

Includes choice of turkey breast Florentine, stuffed whole branzino or vegetarian lasagna, ready to bake or reheat with leftovers expected. Come with antipasti charcuterie, a choice of salad, sides and dessert for two at $165, with additional sides and wine pairings available for an extra charge. Order by Nov. 23. American River Provisions (delivery only): Four- to six-person meals include 2.5 pounds brined and roasted turkey breast, two pounds each mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and sage stuffing, one pound turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and an eight-inch pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Tax, tip and delivery are included in the $160 cost. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and will be delivered ready to heat and serve on Nov. 24.





Four- to six-person meals include 2.5 pounds brined and roasted turkey breast, two pounds each mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and sage stuffing, one pound turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and an eight-inch pumpkin pie with whipped cream. Tax, tip and delivery are included in the $160 cost. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and will be delivered ready to heat and serve on Nov. 24. Camden Spit & Larder (555 Capitol Mall, Suite 100, Sacramento): Includes an 18- to 20-pound Mary’s Free-Range Turkey, two pounds braised pork and chestnut stuffing, a quart of gravy and a quart of cranberry sauce. Comes with reheating instructions and feeds 12-15 people at $125. Pickup available Nov. 24 and 25.

Includes an 18- to 20-pound Mary’s Free-Range Turkey, two pounds braised pork and chestnut stuffing, a quart of gravy and a quart of cranberry sauce. Comes with reheating instructions and feeds 12-15 people at $125. Pickup available Nov. 24 and 25. Canon (1719 34th St., Sacramento): The full dinner is sold out, but remaining items for four people include white truffle macaroni-and-cheese ($35), green bean and wild mushroom casserole ($30), twice-baked potato tart ($25) and roasted kabocha squash ($25).

Crisp Catering (delivery only): Includes roasted bone-in white meat turkey breast, green bean almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, orange cranberry sauce, rolls with butter and pumpkin bread pudding. Feeds six people for $120 with Nov. 25 delivery included. Order by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Includes roasted bone-in white meat turkey breast, green bean almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, orange cranberry sauce, rolls with butter and pumpkin bread pudding. Feeds six people for $120 with Nov. 25 delivery included. Order by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. Hawks Public House & Provisions (1525 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento): Options include meals for two ($50-$75), à la carte sides for two to three people ($13-$17) and a 10- to 20-pound Mary’s Free-Range Turkey, with price varying from $75 to $150 based on size. Meals and turkeys must be pre-ordered by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 25, sides can be ordered Nov. 23-25 in Provisions.





Options include meals for two ($50-$75), à la carte sides for two to three people ($13-$17) and a 10- to 20-pound Mary’s Free-Range Turkey, with price varying from $75 to $150 based on size. Meals and turkeys must be pre-ordered by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 25, sides can be ordered Nov. 23-25 in Provisions. Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden (1022 2nd St., Sacramento): Includes a 12 to 15-pound turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, yams, fresh cranberry sauce, rolls and apple or pumpkin pie. Orders feed 10-12 people, cost $240 and must be placed by Nov. 18. Email or call Emily Rider at emily@hoppy.com or 916-451-4677 to reserve.

Includes a 12 to 15-pound turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, green beans, yams, fresh cranberry sauce, rolls and apple or pumpkin pie. Orders feed 10-12 people, cost $240 and must be placed by Nov. 18. Email or call Emily Rider at emily@hoppy.com or 916-451-4677 to reserve. Matteo’s Pizza & Bistro (5132 Arden Way, Carmichael): Family-sized appetizers, salads, sides and mains are available in a broad range of options, sizes and price points. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 22 and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov 24 and 25.





Family-sized appetizers, salads, sides and mains are available in a broad range of options, sizes and price points. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 22 and can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov 24 and 25. Nectar Cafe (948 Lincoln Way, Auburn): A vegan, gluten-free menu includes a vegetable/quinoa medley ($18), butternut squash soup ($15) shepherd’s pie ($40) and mud pie ($20), all of which feed four people. Call 530-820-3314 to place orders by Nov. 21, with pickup on Nov. 25.





A vegan, gluten-free menu includes a vegetable/quinoa medley ($18), butternut squash soup ($15) shepherd’s pie ($40) and mud pie ($20), all of which feed four people. Call 530-820-3314 to place orders by Nov. 21, with pickup on Nov. 25. Nixtaco (1805 Cirby Way, Suite 12, Roseville): Pick between porchetta or smoked beef cheeks and three of seven sides — including mac-and-chich, a riff on Nixtaco’s famous chicharron tacos — for a $100 meal for four ($180 for eight). Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Pick between porchetta or smoked beef cheeks and three of seven sides — including mac-and-chich, a riff on Nixtaco’s famous chicharron tacos — for a $100 meal for four ($180 for eight). Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. Rabbit Food Revolution (locations vary): Impossible meatloaf is the main course in this vegan food truck’s $75, four- to six-person dinner. The order tab on Rabbit Food Revolution’s website is down as of writing; DM them on Instagram at @rabbit.food.revolution, email founder Nate Anger at nateanger.rfr@gmail.com or call 916-996-2809 to place an order.

Impossible meatloaf is the main course in this vegan food truck’s $75, four- to six-person dinner. The order tab on Rabbit Food Revolution’s website is down as of writing; DM them on Instagram at @rabbit.food.revolution, email founder Nate Anger at nateanger.rfr@gmail.com or call 916-996-2809 to place an order. Randy Peters Catering (105 Vernon St., Roseville): Choose from a maple-Dijon ham (16-18 pounds and $295), whole roasted turkey (20-22 pounds and $225) or brie-mushroom Wellington (feeds 8-10, $195). All come with a seasonal salad, orange-bourbon cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, Southern cornbread dressing, garlic parmesan green beans, yam crème brûlée, rolls and two pies. Hot delivery is available for a fee on Thanksgiving, and cold delivery is free to Rocklin and Roseville. À la carte items are also for sale.





Choose from a maple-Dijon ham (16-18 pounds and $295), whole roasted turkey (20-22 pounds and $225) or brie-mushroom Wellington (feeds 8-10, $195). All come with a seasonal salad, orange-bourbon cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, Southern cornbread dressing, garlic parmesan green beans, yam crème brûlée, rolls and two pies. Hot delivery is available for a fee on Thanksgiving, and cold delivery is free to Rocklin and Roseville. À la carte items are also for sale. Riverside Clubhouse (2633 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento): Includes a choice of turkey breast or honey-glazed ham and three sides as well as gravy, rolls and cranberry sauce for six to eight people. Orders cost $99, must be placed by Nov. 23 and are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Additional sides, appetizers and pies are also available for an extra cost.

Includes a choice of turkey breast or honey-glazed ham and three sides as well as gravy, rolls and cranberry sauce for six to eight people. Orders cost $99, must be placed by Nov. 23 and are available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Additional sides, appetizers and pies are also available for an extra cost. Sam’s Hof Brau (2500 Watt Ave., Sacramento): Includes sliced roasted turkey or baked ham, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, yams, rolls and pumpkin pie for six people at $129, though more people can be added for $21.95 a head.

Includes sliced roasted turkey or baked ham, sage dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, yams, rolls and pumpkin pie for six people at $129, though more people can be added for $21.95 a head. Selland’s Market-Cafe (5430 H St., Sacramento; 915 Broadway, Sacramento; and 4370 Town Center Blvd., Suite 120, El Dorado Hills): A $145, four-person dinner features herb and lemon-brined turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and brioche rolls. Customers can also piece together their meal item by item, and appetizers, pies and seasonal drinks are available as well All items but the turkey are precooked. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19.





A $145, four-person dinner features herb and lemon-brined turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and brioche rolls. Customers can also piece together their meal item by item, and appetizers, pies and seasonal drinks are available as well All items but the turkey are precooked. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Nov. 19. Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse (1322 V St., Sacramento): It’s assemble-your-own dinner at Urban Roots, with mains such as whole smoked turkey breast ($50 for 2.5 pounds), seasonal roasted vegetables ($55 serves 10 people) and sides priced at $10 for about one pound or $55 for five. Pickup is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.





It’s assemble-your-own dinner at Urban Roots, with mains such as whole smoked turkey breast ($50 for 2.5 pounds), seasonal roasted vegetables ($55 serves 10 people) and sides priced at $10 for about one pound or $55 for five. Pickup is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. Yolanda’s Tamales Factory (6885 Luther Drive, Sacramento): Trays of 12 tamales, rice, beans and salsa feed up to six people for $50, and are available as double orders for $100. Orders can be placed by calling 916-256-7342 and picked up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Trays of 12 tamales, rice, beans and salsa feed up to six people for $50, and are available as double orders for $100. Orders can be placed by calling 916-256-7342 and picked up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Zinfandel Grille (2384 Fair Oaks Blvd., Sacramento): A three-course meal includes butternut squash soup or salad to start, entrees such as rib roast and grilled salmon as the main and a choice of pumpkin pie, tiramisu or bread pudding for dessert. Dinners cost $46.95 per person or $15.95 for a kid’s plate of turkey, chicken strips or corn dogs with a drink and ice cream. Pickup is available from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving; call 916-485-7100 to reserve.

Food & Drink weekly newsletter Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.