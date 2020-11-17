Sacramento Bee Logo
Takeout Thanksgiving fits 2020. These Sacramento restaurants and caterers hope you’ll bite

The safest Thanksgiving this year is at home. Alone.

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to cut their holiday dinners down in size and many have found the normal slate of dishes isn’t worth preparing this year. But what’s a single-family feast to a local restaurant or catering business?

While grocery stores will likely continue to see booming sales through the holidays, Sacramento-area restaurants are bracing for a bleak, indoor dining-less winter. These 18 are selling Thanksgiving bundles in hopes of taking the work out of people’s kitchens next week.

Bakeries such as Faria and Estelle are also selling holiday pies, which may run out if not pre-ordered. All orders can be placed through the provided links unless noted otherwise.

