Shoki Ramen House is closing its R Street Corridor restaurant, but it still has a future

Shoki Ramen House’s bowl of dreams has run dry.

The Japanese restaurant at 1201 R St. will close for good May 18 as its owners pivot to a food truck and try to reopen a second burned-out location, according to social media posts Monday evening.

“It is now our time for us to pass on our location to someone that has great plans and loves this location as much as we do. Unfortunately, this does mean goodbye to our (R Street) location,” posts on Instagram and Facebook read.

Yasushi and Kathy Ueyama moved with their two children from Japan, where Yasushi had been a chef, to Folsom in 2001. A kaiseki (multi-course fine dining) restaurant there flopped before the couple opened Shoki 10 years ago on the R Street Corridor, back before it had a formal name and a bustling nightlife scene.

The Ueyamas expanded in 2016 to 2530 21st St., where Trails barbecue restaurant operated for more than 60 years. But the second Shoki caught fire just two years later and hasn’t reopened. The posts Monday indicated reopening that location was still a possibility, but Shoki will be based out of a food truck for now.

“We hope to open up our 21st Street location, but in the meanwhile, you will see Yasushi and Kathy in their food truck serving up some delicious food!” the posts read. “Stay tuned! Follow us on our website, (I)nstagram and (F)acebook to find out what’s happening and where you can find us!!!”

Shoki billed its ramen as a “bowl of dreams,” omitting MSG or other flavor enhancements, and devotees ate it up. Shoki’s food truck will be a mix of staples as well as dishes Yasushi wouldn’t previously put on the menu, the post said.