Restaurant News & Reviews
Bee’s Best poll: Which Sacramento-area barbecue restaurant is the best?
Barbecue, the art of cooking over live fire, conjures different images to mind for different people. Some Americans think of the slow-cooked brisket for which Texas is famous, others North Carolina’s vinegar-based sauce. Global minds might run to Korean bulgogi, Lao sausages or the many other dishes cooked in a similar manner around the world. So fire up your voting fingers and make your selection for the region’s best barbecue. The competition’s sure to get, ahem, heated. Voting ends at noon on June 14.
Comments