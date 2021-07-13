Downtown Sacramento restaurant Ella, shuttered throughout pandemic, to reopen Wednesday

After staying closed throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, one of the Sacramento region’s best restaurants is finally coming back.

Ella Dining Room & Bar will reopen for lunch and dinner service Wednesday, according to social media posts Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce our Grand Reopening will be this Wednesday, July 14!” the posts read.

Ella is the feather in the cap of downtown Sacramento’s dining scene. It hosted the official California Michelin Guide after-party the night that the tourism guide announced it would review Sacramento restaurants in 2019, eventually earning a Michelin Plate, and made The Bee’s list of Sacramento’s Top 50 Restaurants earlier this year.

Yet ownership group Selland Family Restaurants has kept Ella closed from March 2020 until Wednesday. Downtown slipped into disrepair, particularly along K Street, as people stopped gathering for Capitol-adjacent lunches and happy hours during the pandemic.

The upscale New American restaurant at 1131 K St. will reopen with menu items such as pan-roasted salmon with mascarpone creamed corn and California morels, ahi niçoise salad or grilled octopus “al pastor” with grilled pineapple, pickled onions and avocado.

Ella hasn’t been immune to an industrywide staffing shortage, so seating is limited and reservations are strongly encouraged for both lunch and dinner. They can be placed by calling (916) 443-3772 or visiting Ella’s OpenTable page.