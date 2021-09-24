Restaurant News & Reviews

How to speak Michelin and a little more: A quick dining glossary

READ MORE

Sacramento’s Michelin stars

Of the 13 Sacramento restaurants to receive Michelin accolades in the 2019 guide, all but one had locations in downtown, midtown or East Sacramento. Will the 2021 guide expand?

Expand All
Sacramento’s new Michelin stars come out Tuesday. Do the stars even matter?

Sacramento’s new Michelin stars come out Tuesday. Do the stars even matter?
How to speak Michelin and a little more: A quick dining glossary

How to speak Michelin and a little more: A quick dining glossary
Two new Sacramento-area restaurants earn Michelin awards for tasty, affordable food

Two new Sacramento-area restaurants earn Michelin awards for tasty, affordable food

The Michelin Guide comes with several terms, as do restaurants, of course. Here’s a quick glossary of terms:

Michelin Plate: Awarded to restaurants that provide a good meal.

Michelin Bib Gourmand: Given to exceptional places that serve two entrees and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $40 (before tax and tip).

Michelin Star: Reserved for the best of the best. Maximum per restaurant is three; The Kitchen was the only place in Sacramento to receive one in 2019.

Nigiri: Thinly sliced fish, usually raw, over sushi rice.

Food & Drink weekly newsletter

Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Omakase: Many courses of sushi, all chosen by the chef. High-end.

Parklet: Outdoor dining extension into a street, sidewalk or public space legalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel covers local restaurants and bars for The Sacramento Bee as well as general breaking news and investigative projects. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Sacramento’s Michelin stars

Of the 13 Sacramento restaurants to receive Michelin accolades in the 2019 guide, all but one had locations in downtown, midtown or East Sacramento. Will the 2021 guide expand?

Back to Story