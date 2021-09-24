How to speak Michelin and a little more: A quick dining glossary

The Michelin Guide comes with several terms, as do restaurants, of course. Here’s a quick glossary of terms:

Michelin Plate: Awarded to restaurants that provide a good meal.

Michelin Bib Gourmand: Given to exceptional places that serve two entrees and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $40 (before tax and tip).

Michelin Star: Reserved for the best of the best. Maximum per restaurant is three; The Kitchen was the only place in Sacramento to receive one in 2019.

Nigiri: Thinly sliced fish, usually raw, over sushi rice.

Food & Drink weekly newsletter Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Omakase: Many courses of sushi, all chosen by the chef. High-end.

Parklet: Outdoor dining extension into a street, sidewalk or public space legalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.