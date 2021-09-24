Restaurant News & Reviews
How to speak Michelin and a little more: A quick dining glossary
Sacramento’s Michelin stars
Of the 13 Sacramento restaurants to receive Michelin accolades in the 2019 guide, all but one had locations in downtown, midtown or East Sacramento. Will the 2021 guide expand?
The Michelin Guide comes with several terms, as do restaurants, of course. Here’s a quick glossary of terms:
Michelin Plate: Awarded to restaurants that provide a good meal.
Michelin Bib Gourmand: Given to exceptional places that serve two entrees and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $40 (before tax and tip).
Michelin Star: Reserved for the best of the best. Maximum per restaurant is three; The Kitchen was the only place in Sacramento to receive one in 2019.
Nigiri: Thinly sliced fish, usually raw, over sushi rice.
Omakase: Many courses of sushi, all chosen by the chef. High-end.
Parklet: Outdoor dining extension into a street, sidewalk or public space legalized during the COVID-19 pandemic.
