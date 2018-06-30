Supporters of a rent control initiative march across the street from the Capitol calling for more rent control in April. Sacramento voters could see a statewide measure and a local measure on their ballots this fall.
Supporters of a rent control initiative march across the street from the Capitol calling for more rent control in April. Sacramento voters could see a statewide measure and a local measure on their ballots this fall. Rich Pedroncelli AP
Supporters of a rent control initiative march across the street from the Capitol calling for more rent control in April. Sacramento voters could see a statewide measure and a local measure on their ballots this fall. Rich Pedroncelli AP

Latest News

Rents climb faster in Sacramento than in any other major U.S. metro

By Phillip Reese

preese@sacbee.com

June 30, 2018 03:55 AM

Median rent rose faster in Sacramento during the past 12 months than in any other major U.S. metro, according to Hotpads, a subsidiary of tracking firm Zillow.com.

Monthly median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the four-county region was $1,695 during the last three months, up 8.2 percent from the same period last year. That's roughly triple the rate of rental growth seen nationwide.

Rents are jumping fast in Sacramento due to lack of supply and an influx of residents from the Bay Area. However, the Capital City still costs less than many other California metros. Median rent for a two-bedroom in San Francisco and San Jose is more than $3,000.



Phillip Reese is The Bee's data specialist and teaches at Sacramento State: 916.321.1137

  Comments  