Carr Fire reaches 80,000 acres, threatens rural homes outside Redding. City spared overnight

The devastating Carr Fire in Northern California continued to consume tens of thousands of acres overnight, heading into several rural Shasta County hillside areas, forcing the evacuation of one hamlet and burning more homes.

The five-day-old fire’s burned area jumped from 48,000 acres Friday evening to more than 80,000 by Saturday morning.

A day after stunning destruction in Redding, however, officials on Saturday morning expressed some relief that the fire’s path Friday night kept it clear of mainly populated areas.





“It was a fairly calm night,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff said. “The fire started to take a southward turn into rural areas. Firefighters were making some progress on containment.

“But it’s going to be hot and dry today, and we’re expecting some winds, so we’ll see.”

Satellite imagery showed the fire continued to burn strongly from Friday night to Saturday morning, but was burning more on its western, northern and southern flanks away from Redding.

The crossroads of Igo, population 625, about 10 miles southwest of Redding was evacuated Friday night as flames approached. By morning, though, flames had not arrived.





Tanya and Che Steadman, owners of the Moonstone Bistro, were parked at the Clear Creek Gorge bridge at the edge of town at 6:30 a.m., checking for the fire’s approach, and debating whether they should leave.

Tanya said the wall of fire in the distance was “like a mountain” itself. She could hear the popping of exploding propane tanks, one after the other.

Fire officials said the fire was burning Saturday morning in the secluded Mule Creek area nearby, two miles closer to Redding, where some large homes are set into the hills.

Firefighters spent the predawn hours there battling a line of flames. Several homes in that area were on fire Saturday morning.

Jerry Magana of Cal Fire surveyed the scene in Mule Creek Saturday morning, watching flames break a quarter-mile away.

“That’s it,” he said, heading to his truck. Fire crews were at the Mule Creek homes, he said, trying to save them.

Meanwhile, a separate fire in Northern California was gaining steam in Mendocino County. The Mendocino County Sheriff called for evacuations in the rural Hopland area, near Highway 101, around midnight Friday.

The five-day-old Carr Fire, which was started by a vehicle mechanical failure, reached the city of Redding Thursday night in full force, blowing through western subdivisions and consuming entire blocks of homes. The inferno forced evacuations of numerous neighborhoods on the west side of the city, involving up to 38,000 people.

Fire officials estimated that 500 structures and damaged another 75. That puts it in the top 20 list of destructive fires in California history, many of which have happened in the last few years around the state.

Fire officials expected those numbers to increase in coming days, and said on Saturday morning that the fire remained only 5 percent contained.

So far, the death toll in the five-day fire stood at just two. Redding fire inspector Jeremy Stoke and an unidentified bulldozer operator working on contract to cut fire lines were killed.

A 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren are reported missing, family members said Friday.

According to relative Donald Kewley, James Roberts, 4, and Emily Roberts, 5, have been missing with their great grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70, since Thursday night. Kewley told The Sacramento Bee that the three were last seen at their home near Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road – a home that was destroyed in the blaze – before evacuations were ordered.

More than 3,400 fire crews battled throughout the day and into the night using C-130 tankers, helicopters, hoses and shovels in an effort to halt the fire’s advances.

The work has been arduous and intense, with numerous small successes. Saturday morning, inmate fire crews using chainsaws and hand tools stopped a fire from jumping into a dense stand of brush and trees yards from two homes near the intersection of Diggins Way and Placer Road, a few miles west of Redding.

Using hoe-like hand tools known as McLeods, they hacked a four-foot fire break down to bare dirt around the fire, and firefighters doused the flames with water from a fire truck. The fire quickly burned itself out, and nearby homes were untouched.

Fresh evacuations west of town were being ordered Friday night as officials emphasized that people had to be ready to get out at the first warning.

“This fire is scary to us, this is something we haven’t seen before in the city,” said Redding Police Chief Roger Moore. “It’s changing direction radically.”

“It’s all west of I-5, and we don’t want it to get even near to I-5,” Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said Friday. “People are working on strengthening the line, our aircraft are up and we’re supposed to see decent weather over the fires.

“We’re taking every advantage that we can.”